Slick New Feature Added to GNOME’s Web Browser

GNOME Web, also known as Epiphany, is a great lightweight web browser with a number of compelling features, including Firefox Sync.

The next version of Web is adds another cool feature: an animated tab overview.

Similar to the tab overview feature in Console, this feature speeds-up switching between bowser tabs by giving you a top-level look at all open tabs. Then, like a seagull at the seaside, you can spot the one you want and click (or select it with the keyboard) to swoop in and enjoy.

You can see the new feature in action (with a measly 4 tabs, so not the best demonstration) in the GIF below:

The tab overview in action

Pretty neat, huh?

The tab overview is provided by libadwaita, a GTK library offering modern design and interaction patterns for app developers to use.

I use Fedora Workstation 38 on a convertible Chromebook (running natively on the device via the epic Depthboot project) and I just know I’m gonna dig this feature when it’s flipped back into tablet mode.

You can use GNOME nightly builds of Epiphany/Web using Flatpak to go hands on with this feature now, or wait until it arrives in stable builds of the browser later this year.