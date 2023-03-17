Read It Later is a Wallabag Client for Linux

Are you an avid user of Wallabag, the popular open-source read-it-later service that some folks prefer to Mozilla’s Pocket?

If you are, make a note to check out Read It Later. This GTK-based Wallabag client for Linux desktops recently got a spiffy update reworking the UI in GTK4 (for those Uber-modern vibes), plus some bug fixes and translation updates.

Now, the kicker here is that to use Read It Later you do need to also use Wallabag, be it hosted on your own server or via the (paid) hosted version. Without a valid login this app can’t do anything other than stare blankly back at you.

However, once you login with your Wallabag credentials — generate these on your self-hosted version or, if you use the web-based version, go to app.wallabag.it/developer, create a new client, and fetch the relevant client IDs and secrets to login from there — you’re set.

The app instantly pulls down your stashed articles, ready for viewing on your Linux distribution of choice:

Read It Later 0.3.0

Read It Later lets you:

Read added articles (browser-free)

Add new articles by URL

Archive articles

Delete articles

Favorite articles

You get 3 main pages: your unread list (presented in reverse chronological order so the article with the most recent publish date appears at the top); your list of favorites; and your list of archived articles.

You can un-favorite and un-archive articles at any time, too.

Since Read it Later has its own built-in reader mode with code syntax highlighting you don’t need to open a web browser to view your stashed content.

Read content in-app, zero distractions

The app also has support for system-wide dark mode preferences. If you use a Linux phone you’ll be pleased to hear that this app adapts perfectly for narrow-screen, portrait usage.

By default, Read It Later synchronizes articles on startup. Although there is no visible button or menu entry to sync manually you can sync any time you want by pressing the f5 key.

That’s pretty much all there is to it — and, arguably, that’s all it needs to do.

I’d maybe prefer the sync function to be visible/accessible in the UI (hitting f5 on a mobile device would be a bit tricker), and an option to open links on click (rather than needing to right-click > select open on them) would be marginally welcome by me.

But the core functionality is there, waiting to be used.

• Get Read It Later on Flathub.