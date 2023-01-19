It’s Official: 3rd-Party Twitter Apps No Longer Allowed

Welp, it’s official: 3rd-party Twitter clients are no longer allowed.

As per Engadget, the social networking site today updated its developer agreement to state that developers are no longer allowed “use or access the Licensed Materials to create or attempt to create a substitute or similar service or product to the Twitter Applications.”

There’s no ambiguity in “similar product to the Twitter applications”. It means exactly what is says.

Last week the web winced as Twitter blocked a bunch of popular third-party Twitter apps for iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows from accessing its service. Early hope that the snafu was accidental soon wilted under the weight of a deafening silence.

For now, the two most popular Twitter apps for Linux — GTK-based Cawbird (spun out of predecessor Corebird after it became a casualty of previous API changes), and Qt app Choqok — continue to work normally, without any major issues.

I was able to add accounts from scratch in both using Twitter’s (hitherto permitted) authentication flow, to see tweets, send tweets, search, browse, change my profile bio to something childish, the works.

But how long both apps will remain working…

It’s not looking great.

This snub stings sharp because some of the social networking site’s most iconic motifs —heck, even the word ‘tweet— have origins in features created by third-party developers building third-party clients.

So integral were these apps in bootstrapping Twitter’s formative popularity, Twitter even bought-out several apps to reissue as official ones, rather than building its own from scratch.

But as Twitter’s popularity grew, the nuts tightened. The developer community was increasingly held at arms length, ignored, or not consulted with; their API access repeatedly restricted (leading to a famous open letter that prompted a promise of change from the birdsite).

Today, Twitter is betting big on its algorithmically-ordered “For You” feed – something of an all-out offensive to boost engagement, daily active users, and eyeballs on ads.

And third-party clients offering an unfiltered, unfettered feed controlled by the user, is squarely at odds with that.