Tube Converter Beta Boasts Faster Downloads, Queue Feature

If you want to download a YouTube video on Linux you’re not short of options, with command-line tool yt-dlp the most featured and efficient method.

Prefer something a bit more graphic(al)?

Tube Converter is a solid option. It’s a GTK app providing a user-friendly front-end to yt-dlp. It lets you download videos in a variety of formats (including audio-only like MP3), quality options, and choose whether to fetch subtitles too.

The app boasts a clean GTK UI

Stable versions of the Tube Converter are available on Flathub but the most interesting stuff is happening in the beta channel. Having been rewritten in C#, the new Tube Converter beta boasts a cleaner architecture, faster downloads, queuing, and improved user-interface.

Sidenote: the C# port means Tube Converter is also coming to Windows soon – nice!

Notable improvements present in the Tube Converter beta include:

Download progress/speed indicators

Queue system: downloads, completed, queued

Option to set max number of active downloads

View log(s) during download(s)

‘Open Save Folder’ button on successful download

‘Retry Download’ button on error

Redesigned to better fit small screens/mobile devices

Downloading YouTube playlists is the next big feature to be added, and should land prior to the C# rewrite migrating to the stable channel.

Though not planned AFAIK, I think app should use desktop notifications to let you know when a (lengthy) download completes (maybe with an option to open the save folder)

Completed downloads gain “open save folder” button