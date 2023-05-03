New Raspberry Pi OS Update Arrives with Linux Kernel 6.1

A new version of Debian-based Raspberry Pi OS is available for download.

This is the first update to the official operating system for Raspberry Pi devices in 3 months and is notable for being the first version powered by the Linux 6.1 LTS kernel (previous versions use Linux 5.15 LTS).

A substantial uplift, the newer kernel offers improved hardware support, new drivers, performance boosts, and better security. Gamers will appreciate the addition of new gamepad drivers, including the Hori Fighting Commander ONE and 8BitDo Pro 2 wired controller.

The Raspberry Pi OS 2023-05-03 update (they don’t give releases any fancy names, sadly) also features updated software, including Chromium 113, Mathematic 13.2.1, Matlab 23.1.0, and Raspberry Pi Imager 1.7.4.

An Updated VLC HW acceleration patch should deliver better media playback, there’s new Raspberry Pi firmware, and big updates to libcamera, libcamera-apps (including improved thumbnail rendering), and picamera2 (including EXIF date and time tags).

In all, a welcome update to this dependable distro tailored specifically for Raspberry Pi hardware.

The update is available to existing installs as a software update. Open the Terminal and run sudo apt update && sudo apt dist-upgrade to upgrade the OS, followed by sudo rpi-update to update firmware.

Alternatively, download a new ISO and flash it to an SD card.

Don’t forget, you can download the official Raspberry Pi Imager app on Windows, macOS, and Linux to flash the latest version of this distro (as well as others) to an SD card you can then boot from.