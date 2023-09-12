New 11-Inch Linux Tablet Announced by Purism

Purism has announced its first foray into tablet computing with the Librem 11 tablet.

The 11-inch slate uses the company’s secure, privacy-focused PureBoot technology as standard, and ships with the their Debian-based PureOS by default.

The Purism Librem 11 specs also look decent enough, offering a balance of performance and power efficiency (important in portable devices):

11.5-inch AMOLED (2560×1600 @ 60Hz)

Intel N5100 CPU (Quad-Core @ 1.1GHz)

Intel UHD Graphics

8 GB LPDDR4 (soldered)

1TB NVMe storage

Ports wise there’s everything you’d expect, including a pair of USB 3.1 Type-C inputs (with power delivery, and support for charging), plus a standard 3.5mm audio/mic jack, and a microSD card slot. A fingerprint reader is present but is not supported in fprint — yet!

Wireless networking is provided by Intel AX201 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) while Bluetooth connectivity is handled by an Intel 9460 Bluetooth 5 chipset. Dual cameras mean this portable doesn’t skimp on being social, either.

A keyboard and a stylus pen are bundled with the tablet to enhance productivity.

Tablet + keyboard + stylus + Linux = productivity win

The keyboard doesn’t use Bluetooth so does not require its own battery. Purism say it “attaches to the Librem 11 through a secure hard-wired USB connection”. The keys appear to be uniformly covered so there’s less risk of wobbly keys, dust getting down them, etc.

The pen boasts 4096 pressure levels, tilt support, and charges by a USB Type-C port. To ensure it doesn’t get lost the pen magnetically attaches to the top edge of the Librem 11.

And now we come to the price: $999, excluding shipping.

You can learn more at puri.sm/products/librem-11.