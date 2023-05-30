Purism Unveil New $2999 Librem Server V2

Looking for a new server? FOSS-focused hardware computer Purism has announced a new version of its Librem Server.

Librem Server v2 isn’t cheap at $2999 USD, and the servers aren’t touting the very latest tech either, being built around 9th Gen Core CPUs which are more than a few years old.

But like all of Purism’s hardware, cost isn’t the USP — open source compatibility, security, and privacy are

Purism say the Librem Server v2 is “the most secure server on the market”. This is because the device ships with Intel Management Engine disabled, and runs PureBoot, their homespun value-add of Coreboot.

”PureBoot [is] our fully-auditable secure boot process that replaces the existing BIOS with coreboot, disables the Intel Management Engine, and adds tamper detection for the BIOS, kernel, and all files related to the boot process using keys fully in the owner’s control,” they explain.

The first Librem Server was released in December 2019.

The Librem Server v2 base model starts at $2,999. This includes an Intel Core i3-9100 CPU @ 3.6GHz, 16GB of DDR4 memory, and a 250GB M.2 SSD. The Debian-based PureOS is preinstalled, though the device can be configured to come without an OS at all.

The Librem Server v2 (image: Purism)

The model can be configured with an Intel Core i7-9700, up to 128GB RAM, and as many as 6 additional SSDs, 4 of which support hot-swapping and are directly accessible from the front panel. Plus an optical disc drive.

Intersted? You can learn more about the Librem Server v2 on the Purism website.