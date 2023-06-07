openSUSE Leap 15.5 Released, Available to Download

It’s a big day for Linux fans as an all-new version of iconic Linux distro openSUSE is made available to download.

openSUSE Leap 15.5 serves as the latest stable release of openSUSE based on SUSE Linux Enterprise 15. Aimed at those preferring a robust, stable, and well-tested OS, openSUSE Leap 15.5 offers a wealth of improvements and updated packages.

This version gets on-going maintenance and security updates until the end of 2024. This, SUSE say, “will provide users with plenty of time to transition to the release’s successor; a successor has yet to be confirmed” — intriguing!

See the official release announcement for more details. Head to the get SUSE website to download openSUSE 15.5 Leap for Intel/AMD computers, as well as build for ARM64, PowerPC, and IBM Z/LinuxONE computers.