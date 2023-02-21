openSUSE Leap 15.5 Beta Available to Download

Grab that USB thumb stick or prep the virtual machine because the first beta build of openSUSE Leap 15.5 is available to download.

opeSUSE Leap 15.5 is due to be released on June 7, 2023 and will be the final release in the Leap 15 series, which made its debut back in May of 2018.

But before that stable release can arrive there’s a beta build for folks to tussle with.

The update will eventually offer Plasma 5.27 LTS, but the beta available to download at the time I write this uses KDE Plasma 5.24. Similarly, devs plan to make Python 3.10 available in Leap 5.15 but the beta ISO currently ships with Python 3.6 — both updates will come in the near future.

So what is new? There’s a new “single-click” migration option for existing users, and a new utility for managing Linux software RAID arrays. There are also a number of updated packages, including the latest version of Firefox ESR, plus a more recent Mesa 22.3.4 graphics stack.

openSUSE Leap 5.15 ships with Linux Kernel 5.14 and supports a Wye range of architectures, including regular 64-bit Intel and AMD processors; AArch64; PowerPC; and s390x – meaning no-one is left out of the fun!

Want more details? Check out the Leap 15.5 beta announcement, or head over to get.opensuse.org to download the beta and help test it out.