OBS Studio 29 Adds AV1 Encoding, Linux Media Key Support

A new version of open source screencast software OBS Studio is available to download.

OBS Studio 29.0 introduces support for AMD AV1 encoding on Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs, and Intel AV1 encoding on systems Intel Arc graphics on Windows only (no Linux support with this yet). Also Windows-only, Intel HEVC encoder is now available in OBS Studio.

On the macOS side, OBS Studio 29.0 adds native HEVC and ProRes encoders, including P010 and HDR, and supports macOS Desk View (an over-heard webcam feature requiring an iPhone 11 or later).

Media key support on Linux features in the latest update, which will please this want to control playback using their keyboard’s next, prev, and player/pause keys.

Other changes include:

Upward compressor filter

3-band equalizer filter

Websockets 5.1.0

Replay Buffer memory limit now 75% of system RAM

Improved Display Capture screen naming & saving (Windows)

Encryption and authentication support for SRT, RIST outputs

Ability to mute individual browser docks

Right click to ‘Inspect’ individual browser docks

Support higher refresh rates in Video Capture Device (Windows)

Dynamic bitrate now recovers faster after a drop

As you’d expect, a sled-load of bug fixes also roll out in this update, and there are a collection of minor, miscellaneous UI tweaks for eagle-eyed users to spot.

Linux users can get OBS Studio from Flathub, download the latest release from the OBS GitHub releases page, or use the official OBS Project PPA to install/update on Ubuntu-based distros.

Windows and macOS users can snag system installers from the OBS Project downloads page.