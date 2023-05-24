Mageia 9 Beta 2 is Available for Testing

A new beta build of Mageia 9 is available for testing.

Since being forked from the iconic Mandriva Linux distribution in 2011, Mageia has matured into its own skin, earning itself a loyal following among Linux enthusiasts. The upcoming release of Mageia 9 is certain to see win it even more fans.

Now, Mageia 9 beta 2 mostly carries package updates over the first beta build issued earlier this year. But this is fairly notable as it means the latest Linux 6.3 kernel release is present, updated Mesa 23.1 graphics drivers, and newer versions of Chromium and Firefox ESR.

Mageia 9 Beta 2, with KDE Plasma 5.27.4

Users can pick from three distinct ISO images, with GNOME 44, KDE Plasma 5.27.4, and Xfce 4.18.1 desktops available. Mageia is notable for being one of the few Linux distros to still offer 32-bit installation images for 64-bit machines and that, I’m happy to report, continues in Mageia 9.

I’ll admit that I’m not super familiar with this distro but, having booted up a beta build to write this post, I’m impressed with what’s on offer. I chose the KDE flavor and this has UI tweaks (like a different menu layout) to other KDE distros I’ve tried, which is refreshing!

For more details on Mageia 9 Beta 2 hit up the Mageia blog announcement, or swing by the Mageia website’s pre-release section to snag an ISO to try and test!