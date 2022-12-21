It’s now possible to upgrade Linux Mint 21 to Linux Mint 21.1, the latest version of the popular Ubuntu-based Linux distribution.

In a blog post the Linux Mint team announced they’ve opened the official upgrade path from Linux Mint 21 to 21.1. This means anyone using Linux Mint 21 can upgrade to Linux Mint 21.1 from the desktop itself, without needing to download an ISO and perform a “reinstall”.

Linux Mint 21.1 “Vera” released on December 20. It features a modest crop of changes, including a new “show desktop” applet, restyled folder icons, and the ability to install Flatpak app updates from the Update Manager.

In a surprise move, Linux Mint developers have reduced the amount of green used throughout the distros UI. They reason that Linux Mint’s brand is strong enough on its own, and that not everything needs to be the color green!

Upgrading to Linux Mint 21.1 is easy

Upgrading to Linux Mint 21.1 is simple. Long-time users of the distro will be familiar with the steps needed to do so:

Use the Timeshift app to make a system snapshot Update any/all Cinnamon spices/applets/themes Open Update Manager and install any updates Select the “Upgrade” option in the ‘Edit’ menu of Update Manager Hit Install

Once all updates are downloaded, unpacked, and installed it’s advised to restart the computer. A reboot ensures all changes take effect, and that the system comes back-up functioning as intended by Linux Mint’s developers.

As mentioned, Linux Mint 21.1 includes a number of visual changes and new artwork. Anyone who makes the upgrade but doesn’t like the new folder icons or aqua color accents can revert to Linux Mint’s older look using the the Welcome app available in the applications menu.