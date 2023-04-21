Linux Mastodon App Tokodon Updated with New Features

A new version of the Tokodon Mastodon client for Linux is available from Flathub and there are some really nice improvements included.

If you’re not familiar with Tokodon it’s a Qt-based app for Mastodon that allows you to use the decentralized social networking outside of a web browser, as a windowed app on your desktop (with some nice system integrations).

Several improvements make this update worth check out.

See context when replying to posts

The one I appreciate most: when replying to a post in Tokodon 23.04 the post you’re replying to is shown inline, in the composer. This makes it a lot easier to recall who you’re replying to, and why – I sometimes do forget, especially if multiple people are mentioned.

You can now create polls in Tokodon from the composer. You can add up to 4 choices, each with support for custom labels. You can also pick a poll duration, turn on multiple choice, and choose to hide totals from people who take part (but not from yourself or that’d be pointless).

After you’ve finished creating a poll (or any other kind of content) you can now hit ctrl + enter to send it. This is one of those “muscle memory” shortcuts that will be familiar among those who’ve migrated over from Linux Twitter clients like Cawbird.

Create polls from Tokodon

The “notifications” section got expanded in this update too. It’s now possible to filter different kind of notifications, including “boosts”, “favorites”, “poll results”, and “follows”, rather than just “all” or “mentions” as before.

On the subject of follows, Mastodon gives folks greater control over who can (and who can’t) follow them. The Tokodon 23.04 updates makes this management easier by allowing you see follow requests and either approve or deny them from within the app itself.

More notification filters

Some other fixes are included, such as making it clearer when searching from a slow connection that the results list is empty because it’s loading, not because there are no results.

Finally, an exciting new feature is in development: notification grouping.

If you’ve ever had a flood of engagement on a toot you’ll know that seeing an endless stream of “favorites” in your notifications can bury other types of engagements (like mentions). By grouping these together you get to glean the same info, in a more concise manner.

In all, another round of terrific updates to an equally terrific Linux Masoton client. Tokodon is free, open source software. You can get the source code from KDE Invent, and install the app from Flathub on most major Linux distributions.