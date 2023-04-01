Linux Lite 6.4 Released, Based on Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS

Linux Lite 6.4 now shows webp images

A new version of Linux Lite, an Ubuntu-based distro marketed for use on more modest hardware, is available to download.

Linux Lite 6.4 is based on the Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS point release, and is powered by that series’ Linux kernel 5.15. The Xfce 4.18 desktop environment (and its various software) power the core user interface.

What’s new? Well, Linux Lite 6.4 is said to build upon the foundations laid out in the Linux Lite 6.2 release last year with a ‘number of new changes’.

These changes include:

Apps use ZSTD compression for faster decompression

SystemD report added to Lite System Report

WebP image support in Thunar file manager

Updated Thunderbird with UI changes

Updated Papirus icons

New wallpapers

WebP support in Thunar is a small change that delivers a big impact. Users will finally be able to see thumbnail previews for these files in the file manager, right alongside other image formats.

Similarly, the addition of systemd to the System Report wizard is a useful buff that should make it easier for Linux Lite’s community members to assist users if they run into issues when using the distro.

Latest apps and enhanced system report

A raft of great software is included, including Google Chrome as the default web browser, GIMP and Shotwell for photo editing, and a curated crop of smaller utilities that make Linux Lite a fully-featured OS right out-of-the-box.

In all, Linux Lite 6.4 is small but substantive update to this nimble distro.

Download Linux Lite 6.4

Want to try it out? You can download Linux Lite 6.4 using the links on on the Linux Lite downloads page.

Those running the 6.2 release can upgrade to Linux Lite 6.4 rather than re-install, using the Lite Upgrade tool the distro ships with.