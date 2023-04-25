GNU Linux-libre Kernel 6.3 Now Available

A new version of the GNU Linux-libre kernel is available to download.

GNU Linux-libre 6.3 is based on recent Linux kernel 6.3 release but strips out all binary blobs, non-free firmware, and any code subject to a proprietary license.

In short, 100% freedom-friendly.

“Linux, the kernel developed and distributed by Linus Torvalds et al, contains non-Free Software, i.e., software that does not respect your essential freedoms, and it induces you to install additional non-Free Software…” explains the GNU Linux-Libre homepage.

If you’re looking to compute on an entirely “free” software stack then this kernel is a must.

So what’s changed?

Well, devs say they cleaned up the ath12k wireless, aw88395 audio, and peb2466 codec drivers, and the device tree files for 64-bit ARM qcom devices. As Phoronix note, the ath12k driver was a big addition in Linux 6.3 as it enables support for newer Qualcomm Wi-Fi 7 hardware.

Other adjustments and adaptions include:

Adjusted for changes amdgpu, xhci-rcar, qcom-q6v5-pas

Undeprecation (sic) of sp8870, av7110, and Budget dvb cards

Upstream removal of mga, r128, tm6000, cpia2, and r8188eu

Reformatting of documentation files

Fix wording changes in build scripts

Fix for the deblobbed i915 video driver

Plus, where viable, you get the benefits and uplifts offered by other changes in the Linux 6.3 kernel.

Want to try it out?

You can install GNU Linux-libre kernel on most Linux distros.

The team provide pre-built deb packages of GNU Linux-libre for 64-bit ARM, 64-bit Intel/AMD, and even RISC-V, Longson, and OpenSparc, LinuxONE mainframes, and both 32-bit and 64-bit PowerPC; and rpm packages for 64-bit Intel/AMD, PowerPC, and more.