Linux now officially supports Apple silicon.

The latest Linux 6.2 kernel release is the first version to ship with mainline support for devices powered by some of Apple M1 Pro, M1 Max, and M1 Ultra chips.

“Mainline” is the important qualifier here as it’s been possible to run custom Linux kernel builds on Apple silicon for a while, thanks in large part to the efforts from the Asahi Linux project.

Linux Apple silicon support is very much a work in progress. Not all devices using M-series chips are supported by Linux 6.2, and there are still a clutch of core computing features that lack anything rudimentary support or, in some cases like speakers, no support at all.

Still, this is significant milestone for Linux on Apple silicon.

That Linux runs at all on Apple’s new-fangled hardware is both testament to the kernel’s adaptability, and the ingenuity and talent of Linux developers and the Asahi Linux project.

After all, Apple doesn’t directly support, document, or provide drivers to let alternative operating system run on its hardware.

With Linux 6.2 carrying support directly you won’t need to use Asahi Linux to run Linux on M1 computers. In theory, any Linux distribution shipping the Linux 6.2 kernel can boot up and run. And despite gaps in functionality, Linux 6.2 support is robust enough for essential tasks.

Plus with growing support from app makers for Linux on ARM in general, the viability of Linux on Apple silicon is only set to get better over the coming year.