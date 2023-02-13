How to Enable Fractional Scaling on Fedora Linux

I run Fedora on a Chromebook that has a 3:2 ratio 2K screen, but the only scaling options I can use out-of-the-box are 100% or 200%.

And sadly neither is ideal.

Fedora defaults to 200 percent scaling on my display but although everything looks beautifully crisp it also looks far too large to be useful:

Fedora 38: 200% scale

However, if I switch to 100 percent scaling (at my resolution of 2256×1504) everything becomes much ᵗᵒᵒ ˢᵐᵃˡˡ:

Fedora 38: 100% scale

My scaling sweet spot is a value between those two, either 125 percent or 150 percent.

So how do I use those?

Well, like Fedora, Ubuntu also uses GNOME and Wayland and has fractional scaling values (including 125% and 150%) available. These interim values provide a properly proportioned experience on higher-resolution displays.

Fedora (or rather upstream GNOME) does not enable fractional scaling by default but we can enable fractional scaling (in Fedora 35 and above) through the command-line.

No, don’t be scared – it couldn’t be easier.

Unlock Fractional Scaling in Fedora

Open a new Terminal window and enter this command:

gsettings set org.gnome.mutter experimental-features "['scale-monitor-framebuffer']"

Hit enter and you’re done!

You’ll find 125%, 150%, and other fractional scaling values are now available to select from the Settings > Display panel (look for the drop down menu in the ‘scale’ section):

My ‘goldilocks’ scale

Now, fractional scaling in GNOME is considered an experimental feature (after all, there’s a reason it’s not available by default). As such, it should be used carefully. If you notice performance issues after enabling switch back to a round scale (100% or 200%).

Also be aware that fractional scaling may increase power usage. This could be an issue on laptops and other portable devices.

That said, the exact same fractional scaling feature works well elsewhere, including on Ubuntu and on Pop!_OS, both of whom enable it out-of-the-box.

So far, in my testing, it works just as well on Fedora. I’m yet to notice any major slowdowns or performance impact from using it, and battery life seems consistent with Ubuntu on the same device — but your milage will, invariably, vary.

So that’s how to enable fractional scaling in Fedora (if you’re using the GNOME desktop). Try it out yourself and let me know what you think down in the comments.