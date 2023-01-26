GUADEC 2023 Will Be Held in Riga, Latvia July 26-31

GNOME has announced the host city and country for the next GNOME Users and Developers European Conference (better known as ‘GUADEC’).

The event is taking place in Riga, the capital city of Latvia from July 26 through 31, 2023. It marks the conference’s return to Europe, having been last held there in 2019.

“GUADEC is the GNOME community’s largest conference, bringing together hundreds of users, contributors, community members, and enthusiastic supporters for a week of talks and workshops,” explains GNOME’s Robert McQueen in the news announcement.

Last year’s GUADEC was held in Guadalajara, Mexico. The hybrid event drew more than 200 attendees in person, and thousands online. GUADEC 2023 will follow a similar format, with people able to register to attend in-person or participate with through online streams.

GUADEC was founded in 2000 and is largely supported by volunteers and sponsorships.

A call for proposals will be made next month on the guadec.org website, and would-be participants will be able to register to attend.