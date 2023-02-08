GNOME Devs Working on New Background Apps UI

GNOME devs want to make it easier to monitor and control background apps in GNOME Shell.

So. this end, they’re currently working to add a new ‘Background Apps’ feature to the Quick Settings menu.

Paired with a background app monitoring portal, this effort will gives modern Linux apps a graceful way to surface their activity — “hey, I’m doing stuff while you can’t see me” — so that users are aware of what’s happening on their system, even when app windows are closed.

This new ‘background apps’ menu also gives users a way quit apps that are running in the background if not wanted, and provide a shortcut to open the App Settings panel where, if needed, they can remove permission to run in the background for it:

Image: Georges Basile Stavracas Neto

If no (supported) background apps are detected by the new portal then this new background apps area is not displayed at all (so no, it won’t be there telling you nothing is happening when nothing is happening).

Side-note: the “ghost” icon for this new menu? Awfully cute.

Now, the elephant in the room is “legacy” tray icons. These are how some well-known apps, like Skype, Telegram, Discord, etc relay their background status. GNOME Shell doesn’t support legacy tray icons and still won’t: this effort does not change that.

But many modern Linux apps need way to indicate they’re doing stuff in the background, even when their app window is closed. MRPIS (aka the media controller) offers something similar, but that isn’t practical for other types of apps like email clients, social media tools, cloud sync.

So this is the direction that’s being explored.

Do keep in mind that EVEERYTHING mentioned in this post is in flux, and not yet merged into main. It may (or may not) make it in to the final release of GNOME 44 next month, but if it does there’s a chance it may be different to what you’ve just read about.

tl;dr it’s not final until it’s shipped!