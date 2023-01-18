GNOME Data Reveals Most of Us Use GNOME Extensions

Last summer GNOME invited its users to run a simple information collection tool to provide them with data on how they configure their systems.

And now it’s sharing details about what it learned.

More than 2,500 people ran the gnome-info-collect tool on their systems, which relayed (non-sensitive or identifiable) data back to the GNOME servers. The aim: to learn more about how GNOME users use GNOME, and use the information to make GNOME better.

If you’re interested in hearing about every dot, dime, and detail of what GNOME learned you’ll want to grab a coffee (no, really) to imbibe the info-dense blog post GNOME’s Allan Day has put out. It long, but it’s incredibly informative.

But a few facts I’ve pulled out for your casual perusal:

The majority of those who took part (54.69%) use Fedora

55% use Online Accounts, with Google being the most common account

90% of systems have Flatpak installed (cf. fedora has it enabled by default)

Most common default browser: Firefox (73.14%), Chrome (11.64%), Brave (4.76%)

83% have at least one (non-default) GNOME extension installed

App Indicator is most popular GNOME extension (43% of those w/ enabled)

Gsconnect, Users Themes, and Dash to Panel/Dock also popular

Most popular apps: GIMP (58.48%), VLC (53.71%), and Steam (53.40%)

Despite the findings, Allan Day says GNOME needs to be “very careful when making decisions based on the data that we have here”, but that it has some interesting data that follow-up research could yield more useful info from.

Interesting stuff – did you take part?