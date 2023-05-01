GNOME 45 Release Date is Set for September 20

Twice a year a new version of the GNOME desktop environment arrives – and the date for the next one has now been set.

GNOME 45 is due to be released on September 20, 2023. This is according to the official release schedule up on the GNOME wiki.

Other dates:

GNOME 45 alpha release: July 1st, 2023

July 1st, 2023 GNOME 45 beta release: August 5th, 2023

A release candidate will precede the final stable release on September 20 — though do keep in mind that most Linux distributions won’t offer an upgrade to GNOME 45 right away.

What to expect in GNOME 45

It’s a little too early to nail down any real specifics right now as development is just getting in gear. That said, we do know that developers hope to include 2 new apps in GNOME 45: the Loupe image viewer; and the camera app Snapshot.

You can install both apps from Flathub on existing versions of GNOME right now, so if you don’t want to wait until September to try them out, you don’t have to! Loupe is being eyed as a replacement for Eye of GNOME, and Snapshot has its sights set on supplanting Cheese.

Expect further refinement throughout the desktop, with the debut of accent color support likely, a more robust screencast/screenshot experience, and, more minority, the MPRIS applet showing an app icon if no cover art/thumbnail is detected for an active audio stream.

Nothing came of exploration during the GNOME 44 cycle but it’s possible that GNOME 45 could revamp or remove the “app menu” that shows in the Top Bar when an application is in focus.

Will there be bigger, more substantial changes than those? You bet! But work on those, as mentioned earlier in this article, tends to happen later in the development cycle. The first month or so is more about firming up the foundations on which to build out from.

Finally, GNOME 45 is codenamed “Riga” because the host city of the upcoming GUADEC (aka GNOME Users And Developers European Conference) takes place July 26th to 31st in Riga, the capital city of Latvia.