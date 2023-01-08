GNOME 44 Release Set for March 22, 2023

GNOME 44 will be released March 22, 2023.

This is the the date pencilled — subject to change, as always — in the GNOME 44 release schedule on the GNOME Wiki. The date isn’t a surprise as new versions of the GNOME desktop environment are released every six months.

Prior to the final stable release there will be several rounds of testing. Key dates:

GNOME 44 Alpha: Jan 7, 2023

GNOME 44 Beta: Feb 11, 2023

Feb 11, 2023 GNOME 44 Release Candidate: Mar 4, 2023

With the final stable release:

GNOME 44 Stable Release: March 22, 2023

What new features will GNOME 44 bring?

It’s a little too soon to say. Development of GNOME 44 is still at an early stage. More details on what to expect will become known as we move towards the beta period, and ahead of the user interface freeze.

The first GNOME 44 alpha builds ships with a lot of smaller changes, including firmware notification fixes, web app install tweaks, and improvements to the Flatpak experience. Devs plan to revamp the ‘safety ratings’ of software shown in GNOME Software.

It’s also likely that GNOME 44 may includes the GTK4 port of the Epiphany web browser, plus WebExtensions support enabled out-of-the-box – though this is an assumption on my part.

Stay tuned to omglinux.com (or follow us on Twitter, Mastodon, Facebook, RSS) as we report on features planned for GNOME 44 over the coming months as development picks up pace.NOM