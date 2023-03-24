Framework Laptop 13 Finally Gets AMD Options

I’m not lucky enough to own one (yet) but, on sheer concept alone, I am a big fan of Framework’s modular 13-inch laptop — not least because it boasts great Linux support.

Well, now I’ve even more reason to love them.

Framework has announced major upgrades to the Framework Laptop 13 including, for the first time, an AMD CPU option, as well as a bigger battery, louder speakers, more robust hinges, and an optional matte display.

Here’s an overview of the new 13th-Gen Intel processors options available in new purchases and available as upgrades for existing devices:

Intel Core i5-1340P (12 cores, max 4.60 GHz)

(12 cores, max 4.60 GHz) Intel Core i7-1360P (12 cores, max 5.0 GHz)

(12 cores, max 5.0 GHz) Intel Core i7-1370P (14 cores, max 5.20 GHz)

But those are the real draw here.

Framework Laptop AMD Upgrade

Framework has finally listened to demand and added AMD options powered by the AMD Ryzen 7040 series APU. These are paired with DDR5 RAM and integrated AMD RDNA3 graphics which, on paper, may make the AMD Framework Laptop 13 a capable low-end gaming laptop.

Plus, Framework say the new AMD models will get official Linux support to put them on par with the company’s Intel offerings. Fedora 38 and Ubuntu 22.04 LTS are said to “work fantastically” already, with Manjaro XFCE and Linux Mint 21.1 also running “great”.

As the Framework is modular laptop, these new CPUs are on motherboards that fit inside of existing Framework 13 laptops. This means owners can, if they want, upgrade an old Intel-powered laptop into an AMD-powered one, with all other parts continuing to work normally.

Talking of which, there are some other upgrades available.

New models of the Framework 13 laptop come with a 61 Wh battery (up from 55 Wh) which, the company say, boasts up to 20 percent longer battery life. These higher capacity batteries can be bought separately and used to upgrade existing models.

A new matte display option is available on new purchases, and available as a user-replacement upgrade to existing models. There are no resolution or color space changes here.

Finally, to help avoid e-waste, Framework is selling a $39 housing for old Framework motherboards that allows them to be turned into small form factor PCs. The case, developed with Cooler Master, features a VESA mount to attach to the back of compatible monitors.

For more details read the announcement post on the Framework blog. New laptops are available to pre-order as prebuilt and DIY options with shipping starting in May.