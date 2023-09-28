Flatseal 2.1.0 Released with Refined Visuals + More

Managing app permissions isn’t a sexy task (if such things exist) but it’s something we often need to do, and for Flatpak apps there’s no better tool for the job than Flatseal.

Today a new version of Flatseal was released.

Flatseal 2.1.0 offers “refined visuals, improved performance, support for a new permission, quality of life additions, and fixes”, according to developer Martín Abente Lahaye.

And since he works on the app, he knows what he’s talking about.

Unlike it; I only just installed the update. It’s not an app I use intimately so some nuance in the latest uplift may be lost on me.

But visually: it looks banging, thanks to (of course) libadwaita 1.4 and all of the ace adaptive widgets and things it offers. It’s great to see so many apps adopting it – and so soon.

Nice.

A new “feature” is that you no longer need to close and re-open Flatseal if changes happen while you’re using it (e.g., you install a new app). It’s now able to remember the software you were last interacting with and show it when relaunching the app.

Flatpak will gain new capabilities in its next release, including a new device input permission. Flatseal 2.1.0 includes support of for toggling that permission (though you can’t access it until the next version of Flatpak is release and updated on your system).

Bug fixes, translation updates, and other lower-level changes also make it in to this release, making it a worthwhile upgrade for all those who often use it.

You can get Flatseal 2.1.0 from Flathub right now (if you have it installed, you can install the update – it does require the GNOME 45 runtime, so if you’re on a metered connection, be aware of that).

Trivia: Flatseal is not named after an unfortunate incident involving a 🦭.