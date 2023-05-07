Fedora 36 Support Ends May 16, 2023 – Upgrade Soon

A quick reminder that support for Fedora 36 ends on May 16, 2023.

At the time of writing (May 7) that’s just over a week away. If you’re still using this version it’s advised that you make the effort to upgrade to Fedora 37 or the recent Fedora 38 release. This way you continue to receive app updates, critical fixes, and security patches.

Fedora 36 was released just over a year ago, on May 10, 2022. It shipped with Linux kernel 5.17 and the (then latest) GNOME 42 desktop on its core Workstation edition, with other updated desktops available through Fedora Spins.

Fedora says it “strongly discourages running an end-of-life release on any production system, or any system connected to the public internet. You should never allow a production Fedora deployment to reach end-of-life in the first place.”

Ergo, you should upgrade at the soonest possible opportunity.

Upgrade from Fedora 36

The Fedora documentation website has a thorough guide that walks-through the upgrade process in a couple of different ways — though all require an active (and stable) internet connection in order to perform the upgrade itself.

The tl;dr:

To upgrade Fedora 36 to Fedora 37 use the Software app

To upgrade Fedora 36 to Fedora 38 use the DNF Upgrade plugin

When upgrading any Linux distro, Fedora or not, make sure your system is full up-to-date before you begin, and make a back-up of any important files and settings (ideally to a different drive/device).

For reference, Fedora 37 is supported until November 14, 2023. Fedora 38 is supported until May 14, 2024.