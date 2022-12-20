A new version of Arch-based EndeavourOS Linux distro is available to download.

EndeavourOS “Cassini” — as with previous EndeavourOS releases the codename references a NASA mission/project/effort — features a wealth of lower-level changes, new artwork, and improved support for ARM devices, including the PineBook Pro.

Although EndeavourOS is a rolling release distro new ISO images are issued periodically. These make it easy for new users to jump-aboard the rolling-release train without needing to download and install an avalanche of post-install updates.

What’s new in EndeavourOS Cassini? A veritable constellation of improvements and bug fixes. Linux kernel 6.0 is along for the ride meaning this version of the distro has a ton of new hardware support and performance tweaks. Plus, all core software is now up to date.

Notable package updates:

mesa 22.3.1-1

22.3.1-1 nvidia-dkms 525.60.11-1

525.60.11-1 Xorg-Server 21.1.5-1

21.1.5-1 grub 2:2.06.r403.g7259d55ff-1

Other notable highlights on the 64-bit builds:

Options to install using no bootloader, systemd boot or GRUB

Boot entry for Windows installs if using grub or systemd-boot

Grub submenu feature is enabled by default

While on the endeavourOS ARM builds:

Adds support for the Pinebook Pro.

New linux-eos-arm kernel with amdgpu

Raspberry Pi Imager/dd compatible images

Improved headless server script.

Improved graphics performance on Odroid N2+ with Plasma X11

Additionally, the GNOME desktop now ships with Console and Text Editor instead of GNOME Terminal and Gedit respectively; and the default wallpaper of EndeavourOS is now available in night/day version.

Those opting for a Cinnamon experience will notice this update uses Qogir icons by default; those flying with Budgie also get Qogir icons, the Arc GTK theme, and now uses the Nemo file manager in place of Nautilus.

Learn more about this update over on the EndeavourOS blog, and swing by the distro’s download page to acquire an ISO you can use to explore the OS in more detail.