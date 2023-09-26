This GNOME Extension Dims Background Windows to Help You Focus

Struggle staying on task when you have multiple app windows open and in view?

I came across a GNOME extension today might help you keep focus on the app you’re working in, even if a smorgasbord of apps are open and visible behind it.

All it does is dim background windows.

That’s it.

Whatever window has ‘focus’ (technical focus; the window you’re able to interact with using your keyboard or mouse without needing to click on it) is unaffected. It remains bright and obvious, thus demanding your attention.

When you switch focus to a different app the “light” goes with it and that app that was bright becomes dark, automatically – there are no keyboard shortcuts or lists to set up here.

‘Dim Background Windows’ in action on GNOME 44

This extension will only dim background windows (and will do so automatically). Your desktop wallpaper isn’t darkened, nor are other parts of the desktop UI.

You can control how dark unfocused windows are, and even whether they appear desaturated. There’s no way to omit a specific app from being affected when not in focus. There are no other options; no exception lists, no animations, no advanced effects.

I’m can’t make any bold claims about the “science” of dimming unfocused windows (I’m not sure if there is imperial research on it, either). But from a layman’s POV it’s easy to see how this could help you focus on one thing at a time.

Try it out and see if it works for you, I guess!