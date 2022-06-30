A new version of Deluge, an open source torrent client, is now available to download.

The torrent scene might not be as prominent in 2022 as the past but many Linux distributions still use torrents to distribute install image(s) to users. The protocol’s distributed nature means it provides both cheaper (bandwidth infrastructure for large files is expensive) and faster than direct downloads.

Deluge is a cross-platform app that is available for Windows, macOS, and Linux. In this post I only focus on what’s new/changed in the latest Linux build, but most of these changes to apply to other systems too.

Deluge 2.1.0 Changes

Deluge 2.1.0 on Fedora 36

Deluge 2.1.0 is the latest release (trivia: the first release was back in 2006). The app is built in Python and GTK and makes use of the libtorrent library.

Note: Deluge already supports core features found in most established BitTorrent clients, including Protocol Encryption, DHT, Local Peer Discovery (LSD), Peer Exchange (PEX), UPnP, Proxy support, Web seeds, and setting to control upload/download speeds.

Deluge 2.1.0 is more of a maintenance build than a feature release, but it does introduce support for SVG tracker icons, IPv6 in host lists, and validating network interfaces.

This update also hides passwords in config logs, adds systemd user services, and fixes a number of issues, errors, and bugs.

The GTK UI in Deluge 2.1.0 benefits from some additional fixes. The height of the connection manager has been increased, and port numbers are no longer obscured. The app now shows a GtkSpinner when testing open ports, and adds torrent menu option for copying magnet links.

For more details see the Deluge change-log.

Download Deluge

Deluge is free, open source software. The latest release is available to download for Windows, macOS, and Linux from the project’s official website.

Some Linux distributions also offer Deluge in their repositories, but do be aware that on a fixed-release distro (like Ubuntu) this is unlikely to be the latest version.

Ubuntu uses can add the official Deluge PPA to install the latest versions on supported Ubuntu versions. Deluge is available on Flathub, which is how I tested it for this article on Fedora 36 Workstation.