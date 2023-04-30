The 7th point release in the Debian 11 “Bullseye” series is now available to download.

Debian 11.7 doesn’t carry any new features with it (as expected) but it does ship with a slew of bug fixes and security updates. Together, these make the distro more robust and reliable for those already running it, as well as those planning to install it.

Packages benefitting from buffs in Debian 11.7 include Flatpak, Clamav, ncurses, systemd, LibreOffice, and new upstream NVIDIA graphics drivers.

Additionally, a score of security patches ship to solve snafus in, amongst other software, Mozilla Firefox ESR, Thunderbird, Chromium, emacs, Java, and git.

Anyone looking to download and install Debian 11 should use the latest ISO from the Debian website. Reading over the Debian 11 release notes is also advised.

Using the latest image is not essential but it will reduce the number of post-install updates to be downloaded (which can prove handy if installing the distro on a device with limited or intermittent internet connectivity).

Anyone already running Debian 11 can, as always, pop open the software updater tool to install/apply all pending updates. After this, they’ll be running Debian 11.7.

Check out the official Debian 11.7 release announcement for further details.

Those thinking further ahead may be interested to know that Debian 12 “Bookworm” is due for release on June 10. It brings (aside from a refreshed set of software in its repos) Linux kernel 6.1 LTS and ongoing support until 2028.