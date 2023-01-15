Crow Translate is a Qt Desktop Translation App for Linux

Desktop translation apps provides a quick and easy way to translate text on your computer without needing to open a new browser tab.

Using a desktop translation app you can translate emails, documents, and other written materials to/from a wide range of languages.

If you use KDE Plasma or prefer Qt-based applications, Crow Translate is a capable, easy-to-use translation app for Linux desktop.

Crow Translate Features

Crow Translate supports a number of backends

When you need to translate text from one language to another you’re probably minded to use an online language translation tool like Google Translate or Libre Translate. And why not? They are fantastic tools that work for free, from any modern web browser.

But the Crow Translate too brings the power of these (and other) translation tools to the Linux desktop, wrapped up in a user-friendly Qt GUI.

To quote the project description: “Crow Translate is a simple and lightweight translator written in C++/Qt that allows you to translate and speak text using Google, Yandex, Bing, Libre Translate and Lingva translate API.”

You can configure the app with your most commonly-used languages

Like I said, the power of those online language translators but accessed through a familiar desktop interface.

Crow Translate features:

Translate and speak text from screen or selection

Supports 125 different languages

Low memory consumption (~20MB)

Highly customizable shortcuts

Command-line interface with rich options

D-Bus API

Available for Linux and Windows

It also offers an autostart options and can be accessed from a system tray icon.

Of course, the major downside to Crow Translate (though the same for other apps of this kind) is online connectivity: you need a working internet connection to use it.

You can download Crow Translate for Linux and Windows from the Crow Translate GitHub ‘releases’ page. There, you can download 64-bit and ARM 64-bit installers in .deb and .rpm format, or a distro-agnostic .AppImage – plus ource code if you want to compile it manually.

Looking for a GTK desktop translation tool? Check out Dialect.

h/t Greg