‘Conjure’ is a New GTK Image Effects App for Linux

Imagemagick, with a GUI

ImageMagick is an incredibly popular image processing library that a huge number of open source image editors make use of — the latest being Conjure.

Conjure is a Python-based GTK4/libadwaita app. It’s relatively early in development (consider it alpha-grade software) but it’s promising enough to deserve a few extra eyes (and hopefully hands, development wise) on it.

To quote its Flathub listing: “Magically transform your images with Conjure. Resize, crop, rotate, flip images, apply various filters and effects, adjust levels and brightness, and much more. An intuitive tool for designers, artists, or just someone who wants to enhance their images.”

Can’t really dispute that.

Conjure comes well-stocked with an array of graphical tricks and effects:

Resize

Crop

Seam Carving

Blur

Despeckle

Edge

Emboss

Kuwahara

Shade

Sharpen

Vignette Spread

Add Noise

Blueshift

Charcoal

Colorize

FX

Implode

Polaroid

Sepia Tone

Sketch

Solarize Flop

Rotation

Statistic

KMeans

Wave

Wavelet Denoise

Enhance

Flip

Swirl

Tint

Selecting an effect brings up a set of on-screen controls. Using these you can adjust, tweak, and fine-tune an effect to get a result of you liking (there’s a live updating preview, and for some effects a side-by-side comparison with how the image looks prior to the effect).

Apply fun photo effects

Once you’re happy with an effect click “Apply” to, well, apply it!

You can apply multiple effects in turn – just remember to hit “Apply” each time. After applying the first effect a thumbnail-sized history strip appears at the bottom of the app window. Use this to quickly revert to an earlier edit, if needed.

History thumbnail strip

Finally, once you’re happy with how your creation looks, hit the “Save” button to save the image as a new file, saved in a location of your choice, with the file name you want, in the same image format as that of the original image.

In all, Conjure is a really promising app. It does two things well: 1) it fills the gap for people who want to do quick image edits without needing to open a full-blown, full-featured graphics app like The GIMP; and 2) its simple GUI means focus stays on the images being edited.

Do keep in mind Conjure is still alpha-grade at the time you read this (so it crashes a fair bit). But it’s an assured first step, one every app has to make. With more users and awareness of the app I’m sure it’ll develop — yes that’s a photo pun 😉 — into something magical.

• Get Conjure on Flathub.