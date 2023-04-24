AudioTube is a Slick YouTube Music App for Linux

If you regularly use YouTube to listen to music you may enjoy using a dedicated YouTube music player on your desktop.

On Linux, there are several to choose from.

I looked at Monophony, a GTK4/libadwaita app, a few weeks back. Monophony is simple to use and works great — but more options are always welcome, especially when they’re made in different toolkits and doing things in a different way.

So today I spotlight AudioTube, a free, open-source YouTube music player for Linux written in Qt. It’s incredibly nice to look at, includes all the features you’d expect and, as a bonus, integrates impeccably well on KDE Plasma.

AudioTube YouTube Music App

AudioTube is a YouTube music player

The brilliant thing about AudioTube is that anyone can use it. The app does not require a Google account to log in, or require you to sign up for YouTube Music, Google’s official ‘music streaming’ offering, or YouTube Premium.

Whenever you have the urge to listen to music just launch AudioTube, search for an artist, album, or song, and hit play on one of a result returned:

Searching for music to play in AudioTube

When you hit play the chosen song streams instantly, without the accompanying video in tow — nice!

As you search for and browse tracks you can ‘favorite’ tracks, albums, and artists you like. These favorites then show up in the Library section of the app, which is the default screen when opened, alongside your most played, and any custom playlists you’ve curated.

I especially love the use of large artwork on this screen:

AudioTube makes it easy to find your fave tracks

Perhaps my favourite feature is the immersive “now playing” screen. It’s incredibly focused and supports a toggle-able sidebar of tracks related to the one that’s player — sort of like a random “radio” mode.

Stream music from YouTube with AudioTube for Linux

AudioTube features overview:

Search and play music from YouTube

No account required

Create custom playlists

Favourite songs/artists/albums

Responsive design

Collapsable sidebar

Display song lyrics in-app (where available)

Keyboard navigation

MPRIS integration

In all, AudioTube is a sound option for music fans looking to leverage the massive music library available on YouTube. Its slick design and packed feature set make it a headline act amongst apps of a similar nature.

• Get AudioTube on Flathub or a git build from AUR.