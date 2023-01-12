KDE Announce Host City for Akademy 2023

This year’s Akademy conference will be held in Thessaloniki, Greece from July 15th to 21st, KDE has announced.

Held annually, Akademy is a major event in the KDE calendar, attended by hundreds of developers, enthusiasts, and supporters of KDE, open source software, and related technologies.

A free, non-commercial event, Akademy is organized by the KDE Community. It features a 2-day conference with presentations from developers covering recent developments in the KDE software stack, plus 5 days of workshops, group sessions, and coding sprints.

Thessaloniki, Greece

For 2023, Akademy will be held at the University of Macedonia (UoM) in Thessaloniki, Greece, from Saturday the 15th to Friday the 21st of July. Last year the event was held in Barcelona, Spain and was, by most accounts, a terrific success.

Thessaloniki is a striking host city, and is considered the cultural capital of Greece.

More details on Akademy 2023 will be posted on Akademy website soon, including a call for papers, and registration for those who wish to attend.